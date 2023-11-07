The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put ICC judge Sergio Godinez on the wanted list under an article of the Criminal Code

International Criminal Court (ICC) judge Sergio Godinez, who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, is wanted on criminal charges. This follows from the search database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports TASS.

Godinez Sergio Gerardo Ugalde. Wanted under article of the Criminal Code,” the database says.

On March 17, the ICC issued an “arrest” warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. The decision was allegedly related to the “illegal removal of children” from Ukraine. The arrest warrants mean that Putin and Lvova-Belova may be detained by law enforcement in countries that are parties to the statute if they decide to travel there.

The Russian Foreign Ministry denied these accusations, calling them false. And the State Duma proposed recognizing the ICC as extremist, emphasizing that it is “executing a specific political order.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize the ICC decision, “like many other countries.”