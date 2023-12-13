The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put the head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Budanov, on the wanted list for criminal charges.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, accused of terrorism, has been put on the wanted list. This follows from the database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports TASS.

The database says that the head of the GUR is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. However, the article for which the search is being carried out is not indicated.

On October 12, 2022, the Russian FSB stated that Budanov was the organizer of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

In May 2023, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov confirmed the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence in the bombing of media figures in Russia. According to The Washington Post, the department organized attacks on Russian journalist Daria Dugina and military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.