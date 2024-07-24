Interior Ministry: Explosive device detonated in Moscow SUV explosion

An explosive device installed in a car detonated in a parking lot in the north of Moscow. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

As a result of the explosion, two people were injured. The police are conducting a range of operational and investigative measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, as well as detaining the persons involved in the crime, Volk noted.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case.

The incident occurred in the morning on Sinyavinskaya Street. The driver of the SUV, on whose side the explosion occurred, was taken to Botkin Hospital. Parts of his legs were torn off. The passenger was hospitalized with lacerations to her face. According to one version, this was an attempt at a contract killing.