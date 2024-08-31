Ministry of Internal Affairs: More than 400 citizens of unfriendly countries received asylum in Russia

More than 400 citizens of unfriendly countries who share spiritual and cultural values ​​have received asylum in the Russian Federation. This is stated on website Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is actively working to provide assistance to foreign citizens from unfriendly countries who have made their choice in favor of the spiritual and cultural values ​​of the Russian Federation and have applied for protection on the territory of the Russian Federation. At present, temporary asylum has been granted to more than 400 such persons. Most of them came from Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Canada,” the department reported.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to propose measures to return compatriots to Russia. The discussion was about additional measures for their repatriation in the event of illegal deportation from foreign, including unfriendly, countries.