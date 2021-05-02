The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia found a way to get rid of telephone scammers forever. So, by the end of the year, a corresponding service will appear, writes TASS…

We intend to develop a service called “Anti-fraudster” for the Ministry of Internal Affairs application that warns people about calls from swindlers by December 25 of this year. The cost is 44.9 million rubles, and the completion date for development work is December 25, 2021.

It is assumed that with the Anti-Fraud module it will be possible to notify Russians that they are being communicated with from a phone previously seen in fraudulent activity. A person will be able to independently block such SMS or calls from scammers.

There will also be a “White List” in the application, which ignores blocking by the application of incoming calls and messages and excludes the possibility of issuing warning notifications.

Earlier it became known that fraudsters, posing as an operator of electronic wallets, threaten to transfer funds to a bitcoin wallet. According to them, if the client does not do this, then a compromising video with his participation will appear on the network.