The Ministry of Internal Affairs filed a lawsuit against the ex-policemen who planted drugs on Golunov

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) filed a lawsuit to recover 1.5 million rubles from ex-police officers who planted drugs on journalist Ivan Golunov. This was reported by lawyer Sergei Badamshin, writes TASS.

He noted that the amount had previously been recovered from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in favor of Golunov as compensation for moral damage. According to the journalist’s claim, in 2022, the Moscow City Court recovered 1.5 million rubles from the authorities.

Earlier it became known that ex-policeman Denis Konovalov, convicted of planting drugs on Golunov, received parole. He admitted planting drugs and falsifying evidence.