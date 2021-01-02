The head of the traffic police in Moscow, police colonel Yuri Droganov, was removed from office on November 4, 2020 at his own request. This explanation was given at the MIA General Administration for the capital, reports on Saturday, January 2, RIA News…

“The head of the UGIBDD of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow, Police Colonel Droganov Yuri Alekseevich, was removed from his post by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation on November 4, 2020. The reason was the seniority dismissal report, which gives the right to receive a pension, written at their own request, ”the message says.