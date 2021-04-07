The Russians will not need to change their passports if the previously announced bill providing for changes in the document is approved. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

In March, the department prepared a bill suggesting amending the last page of the passport of a Russian citizen.

“If the changes are adopted, citizens will not be required to replace their passports without fail,” the department said in response to a request. “RIA News”…

According to the bill of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on the last page of the passport, the text of the memo for the owner can be supplemented. It will include a reminder that this is the main document of a citizen, they must be in possession from the age of 14. In addition, the certificate will notify about the possibility of entering, if desired, in the passport marks about the blood group and Rh factor, as well as the reasons for recognizing the document as invalid.

Draft resolution on amendments to the passport was published at the end of March on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts. The explanatory note, in particular, states that “it is proposed to place on the last page of the passport blank information for its owner, containing the main provisions related to the issuance and replacement of a passport.”

Earlier, on April 5, the Ministry of Internal Affairs disclosed the details of the mechanism for issuing passports of a new type to Russians in the form of a card with an electronic chip (PEN). The department explained that the government of the Russian Federation was instructed to organize the issuance of PEN on the territory of Moscow, starting from December 1, 2021. In the regions, the issuance of documents will be carried out as soon as they are technically ready, but no later than July 1, 2023.

The number of documents issued will depend on the number of citizens who wish to receive them. It is planned that at the initial stage of the introduction of the innovation, their number will be at least 100 thousand.