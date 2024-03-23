The Ministry of Internal Affairs denied the existence of Russian citizenship among the Crocus terrorists

The Ministry of Internal Affairs denies the fact that all those detained on suspicion of committing a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall were citizens of Russia. About it it says in a statement by department official Irina Volk.

Volk noted that the widespread information about the citizenship of the persons who carried out the terrorist attack in the Moscow region does not correspond to reality. “All of them are foreign citizens,” stated the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Migration units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with colleagues from the FSB, check the grounds and establish the length of stay of each of the detainees in Russia. Also, law enforcement agencies find out the addresses of actual residence and other significant circumstances.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a “window” was being prepared for terrorists in Ukraine. He promised retribution for the attack on Crocus.