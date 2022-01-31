The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is dissatisfied with the operation of servers on the Russian Elbrus processors of the MCST company. About it writes “Kommersant”.

They indicated that the operation of Russian chips slows down the digitalization of the department. In particular, one of the complaints was that servers based on the Elbrus 8C processor do not support loading the operating system from storage media, “which does not allow for a sufficient level of fault tolerance of hardware and software systems.”

Related materials:

MCST spokesman Konstantin Trushkin told the publication that the company is aware of the existing problems, is working to improve system performance and plans to eliminate deficiencies in the next updates. It also became known that deliveries of the new, more powerful Elbrus 16C will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Earlier, MCST CEO Alexander Kim came to the conclusion that the amendments proposed by the government to the bill on import substitution in the field of radio-electronic products contradict the Doctrine of Information Security and the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Industry until 2030. He warned that the implementation of the point system from the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the current version would lead to a worsening of the situation.

Even after 2024, the use of a Russian-made processor and the installation of motherboards in Russia will be unnecessary to enter the register of domestic products. This circumstance will sharply reduce the demand for chips from MCST and other Russian suppliers, which, in turn, will make stocks of processors and components unclaimed.

On December 17, it was reported that the largest Russian customers of server equipment tested computer equipment on domestic processors and were dissatisfied with its capabilities. In their opinion, the submitted samples were unsuitable for use due to too low productivity, high energy consumption and non-competitive prices. The companies agreed to work with Russian servers only if they cope with the tasks and compare in price with foreign counterparts.