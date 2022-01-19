Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova made a scandal on the plane while returning from the Maldives to Moscow. Because of what happened, she faces up to 15 days of arrest and a fine. About the incident and its causes writes star hit. The scandal on board was also commented on by the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for transport in the Central Federal District.

The reason for the scandal was Volochkova’s refusal to wear a mask

On Tuesday, January 18, the artist, together with her companion Sergei, was returning to Moscow from the Maldives. According to the publication, the ballerina quarreled with the flight attendants for six hours of the flight because of the requirement to wear a mask. After the plane arrived at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport, law enforcement officers boarded the aircraft to find out the circumstances of the incident.

The circus went on for a long time. We were even worried that the plane would land in some other city. flight passenger

The passengers of the plane told their version of what happened

Later on the web appeared video of the scandal – the footage shows how Volochkova, with a mask lowered to her chin, sorts things out with the police squad. The ballerina filmed what was happening on a mobile phone.

At the same time, the passengers of the plane claim that the artist was drunk. According to tourist Yulia Kurepova, the celebrity not only refused to comply with the mask regime, but also behaved incorrectly. “It happened that Anastasia not only did not follow the rules, she began to swear. When she was asked to put on a mask, she began to argue terribly, ”Kurepova explained.

Fellow travelers and flight attendants repeatedly tried to calm Volochkova, but the artist continued to argue, laugh out loud and attract attention. “It was all like a circus, like a show. It is possible that she was drunk. I can’t say that she was very drunk, ”said the passenger.

The crew seized a bottle of gin from the ballerina during the flight

As became known “Fifth channel”, after the scandal, the crew of the aircraft seized a bottle of gin from Volochkova. Among other things, airline employees noted the defiant behavior of the ballerina – according to them, the prima called the flight attendants servants.

It was obvious that she was drunk. Prior to that, she sat quietly, took pictures with the children and behaved appropriately. When asked to put on a mask, she began to rage. Then the captain came out to her and had a conversation. She was not rude, did not dare him eyewitnesses

The director of Anastasia Volochkova, Svetlana Gerasimova, also spoke about the new details of the scandalous case. Yes, she statedthat the ballerina never flies sober due to aerophobia.

Volochkova wanted to sue the flight attendant

Volochkova later stated that she would sue the flight attendant. “I will not leave the situation like this, I will sue this Ivan, this is a provocation, damage to my business reputation, my time, slander,” the former prima promised.

According to the artist and her companion Sergei, it was the airline employee who provoked the conflict. The ballerina was brought coffee, after which she lowered her mask and began to drink. At that moment, a flight attendant approached her with a camera in his hands and stated that the celebrity was not wearing a mask.

The ballerina and her companion recorded a big commentary with explanations

Due to the incident, Volochkova and her companion ended up in the police station, but the ballerina does not admit her guilt. According to her version, the reason for the misunderstanding with the flight attendants was not the mask, but the fact that the artist gave up her seat on the plane.

“She [стюардесса] took my hand, just really grabbed it. They just want to take me prisoner, ”Volochkova criticized the actions of the crew members.

“I don’t give a fuck about these people, because my hookah is now on the table at home. Everything is fine. Our beloved cat is waiting for us at home, ”- shared the artist’s first emotions from the experienced situation.

Also, the ballerina, together with her beloved Sergey, recorded a big comment on the video about the scandalous incident and published it in a personal Instagram-account. According to her, she took the emergency exit seats to have more legroom. She also noted that passengers with children constantly approached her to be photographed, while most of the tourists on the plane were without masks.

According to the ballerina, the conflict was provoked by the flight attendant, who demanded to wear a mask even while drinking drinks. “Well, in short: lowered the mask to drink coffee. Shooting, police, precinct – everything! There is no need to explain anything else, this is a provocation of pure water, ”Sergey believes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs on Volochkova drew up two protocols on offenses

After the incident, the management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on transport in the Central Federal District accused a celebrity for insulting police officers at Sheremetyevo Airport, and also drew up two protocols against her for petty hooliganism and lack of a mask on board the aircraft. Celebrities face arrest for up to 15 days, as well as a fine of up to 30 thousand rubles.

The press service said that during the scandal, the artist was drunk. “A citizen born in 1976, while on the plane with signs of intoxication, expressed obscene language, which violated public order, and was also without personal protective equipment,” the department explained.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that upon arrival at the duty station, the ballerina behaved inappropriately, waved her arms, and insulted law enforcement officers who were on duty.