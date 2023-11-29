The Ministry of Internal Affairs denied information about fines for the lack of winter tires

The Ministry of Internal Affairs commented on the information about fines for the lack of winter tires. Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to her, publications were noticed in the media and Telegram channels that said that from December 1, police would allegedly fine drivers of cars without winter tires. Volk denied this news, explaining that, first of all, the Ministry of Internal Affairs employees are aimed at helping drivers and raising awareness.

Earlier, the State Duma wanted to fine Russians for driving while under the influence of drugs. According to the authors of the legislative initiative, the list of drugs prohibited for drivers may include anesthetics, antiepileptic drugs, sleeping pills and sedatives.