Investigators of the Ministry of Inside Affairs started to seek for the companion of Alexei Navalny, who escaped from Russia, Marina Pevchikh, who completely resides within the UK. About this on Friday, September 11, reports transport division of the Ministry of Inside Affairs of Russia within the Siberian Federal District.

In response to the investigation, on August 20, Pevchikh, who was with Navalny throughout his keep within the Tomsk area, averted giving explanations to the Russian legislation enforcement companies, and on August 22 flew to Germany, in reference to which the Russian Ministry of Inside Affairs was unable to interview her. Its location is at the moment being established.

Earlier on September 11, it was reported that investigators restored the chronology of Alexei Navalny’s actions earlier than hospitalization in Omsk. Throughout the verification actions, it was potential to seek out out each the route of the blogger himself and to determine the individuals accompanying him. So, he visited the Xander Resort with the Velvet restaurant, was in a rented house the place a working assembly together with his supporters was happening, and the Vienna Espresso Home on the airport in Tomsk. It was there that Navalny ate, drank drinks, together with wine and alcoholic cocktails.

Alexei Navalny turned ailing on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the aircraft urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic.

The German authorities introduced the poisoning of a Russian citizen with the poison of the Novichok group. Russian docs declare that the checks didn’t present the presence of any poisons in Navalny’s physique. The pinnacle doctor of the Omsk ambulance hospital No. 1, Alexander Murakhovsky, claimed that the affected person had a carbohydrate steadiness dysfunction.