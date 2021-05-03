Specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia began to detect serial cybercrimes using the Remote Fraud program. This was reported in the press center of the ministry, reports TASS…

The program collects, organizes, processes and analyzes information that is collected as part of the investigation of criminal cases on distance crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies. In particular, it records the necessary information about such crimes from the moment of registration of the corresponding message, the department explained.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the year of use, the program helped to identify more than 324 thousand signs of serial crimes.