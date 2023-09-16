The Ministry of Internal Affairs began an investigation after a complaint about the beating of clients in the Topchik salon in Moscow

The Ministry of Internal Affairs began an investigation after a complaint from a minor girl and her mother about beatings in the Moscow beauty salon “Topchik”. About it reports RBC.

16-year-old Nastya signed up for a haircut and hair coloring, which costs 22,800 rubles at the salon. However, the girl wanted to use a coupon when paying, which would give a significant discount – if used, the services would cost almost five thousand rubles.

The salon refused to provide services because the work was too complicated and cost more. “The price quoted was higher than what she expected, and we politely refused the service, to which she began kicking our employee, twice in the stomach,” a salon employee told the publication. He noted that the services the women requested were not included in the coupon.

It is known that the girl’s mother wrote a statement to the police and recorded the beating: the woman suffered a bruise on her right shoulder. The salon manager also announced that he had contacted the police, attaching a video of the beating of an employee by a client to the case.