The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that there is no technical ability to issue an electronic passport

Currently in Russia there is no technical ability to issue citizens an electronic passport, despite the fact that such a procedure is provided for by law. This assessment was given by the head of the department for migration issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Valentina Kazakova, on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel, reports TASS.

“Indeed, this is spelled out – the possibility of issuing such a passport with an electronic medium, but if it is technically possible, there is no talk about this yet,” she explained.

Kazakova recalled that legislators included such an opportunity in the law with the aim that the Ministry of Internal Affairs would strive for digitalization. She added that a similar need may arise in the future.

In June last year, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development froze the project for issuing digital passports for an indefinite period. At the beginning of 2023, the authorities planned to begin issuing electronic passports in three regions of Russia – Moscow, Moscow region and Tatarstan.

According to the project, the document is a card with a contactless chip on which the citizen’s data is stored. You could add an INN, SNILS or driver’s license number to your passport.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with the idea of ​​​​using a digital passport in the form of an electronic ID card through an account in a mobile application. On September 18, the head of state signed a corresponding decree.