The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Vladimir Kolokoltsev approved a new regulation on taking a driver’s license exam. Document published on portal legal information on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to the text of the order, the changes come into force on April 1, 2021.

Under the new rules, driver candidates will no longer take the “site” as a separate exam. Practical driving skills will be assessed in real traffic conditions.

In addition, amendments were made to the list of errors and violations, for which penalty points are set on the exam, and the requirement to inform about the procedure for providing public services. Also, now a third person can be present in the car at the exam – a representative of a driving school and public associations or another examiner awaiting his turn.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, auto expert Vyacheslav Lysakov, said that changes in the rules for passing the license exam would reduce the corruption component. In his opinion, the presence of a third person in the car during the exam, which is allowed by the new rules, “will reduce the inspector’s bias.”