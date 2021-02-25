In January 2021, 6.6% fewer crimes were registered in Russia than in the same period last year, reports Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

As specified, the number of thefts of vehicles decreased by 46.8%, burglaries – by 30.9%, robberies – by 28.7%, robberies – by 17.8%.

The number of street crimes decreased by 18.1%, crimes in the family and household sphere – by 3.9%.

Meanwhile, in January, there was an increase in the number of crimes involving IT-technologies. Their number increased by 32.2%, including using the Internet – by 51.3%, using mobile communications – by 39%. If in January last year the proportion of such crimes was 17.7%, this year it increased to 25%.

