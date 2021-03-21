Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

For the fifth time in a row, the Ministry of Interior won the award for the best operational information field cooperation at the Arab, regional and international levels, which is issued by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, as a result of the efforts made by the Ministry and its keenness to enhance joint Arab and international cooperation in the fields of drug control and limiting its spread. .

The Ministry of Interior’s winning of this award in the fields of cooperation came to confirm its pivotal role in promoting fruitful cooperation with Arab ministries and institutions in the fields of combating various crimes at the international, regional and Arab levels, and in appreciation of the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates, which placed it at the forefront of global countries on competitiveness indicators. International.

The announcement of the Ministry of Interior’s winning of the award came in the works of the thirty-fourth virtual conference of heads of anti-drug agencies organized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the capital Tunis, headed by His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Ali Koman, Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, and with the participation of heads of anti-drug agencies in ministries The Arab Interior Ministry, as well as the League of Arab States, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, its Criminal Information Center for Drug Control, and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.