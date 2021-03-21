The Ministry of Interior won, for the fifth time in a row, the award for the best operational information field cooperation at the Arab, regional and international levels, issued by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, as a result of the efforts made by the Ministry, and its keenness to promote joint Arab and international cooperation in the fields of drug control and prevention. From its spread.

The Ministry of Interior won this award in the fields of cooperation, to confirm its pivotal role in promoting fruitful cooperation with Arab ministries and institutions, in the fields of combating various crimes at the international, regional and Arab levels.

The award was announced by the Ministry of the Interior within the works of the 34th virtual conference of heads of anti-drug agencies, organized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the capital Tunis, headed by the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, Dr. Muhammad bin Ali Koman, and with the participation of heads of drug control agencies in ministries The Arab Interior Ministry, as well as the League of Arab States, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, its Criminal Information Center for Drug Control, and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

The Director General of Federal Narcotics Control at the Ministry of Interior and Deputy Chairman of the State’s Anti-Narcotics Council, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah bin Tuwair Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that winning this award for the fifth time comes as a culmination of the efforts of the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, to promote integrated Arab action in the areas of combating crime in all its forms. Especially in the field of combating poison and drug traffickers.

He said: “We are keen to strengthen our relations with the Arab, regional and international ministries to combat drugs, which require cross-border efforts. The UAE provided all information and logistical support for many operations that targeted regional and international gangs, in addition to its keenness to provide and exchange cooperation, knowledge and best practices applied, through the sessions. Training, workshops, programs, awareness campaigns, and forums ».

A delegation from the UAE had participated in the work of the 33rd Arab Conference of Heads of Drug Enforcement Agencies, and the country’s delegation was headed by the Director General of Federal Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah bin Tawer Al Suwaidi.

The meeting comes in light of special circumstances imposed by the new Corona virus epidemic, which entails new and multiple responsibilities for the security services, and the conference discussed a number of issues that all aim to contain and limit the drug phenomenon.





