The Ministry of the Interior has warned of messages promoting drugs and psychotropic substances on social media platforms by drug dealers from outside the country, pointing out that there is coordination with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to prevent these messages.

Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, published a video clip of the “Participate – Let’s Prevent It” campaign, which aims to strengthen community solidarity to prevent drug-promoting messages.

His Highness commented in a tweet, “Participate_to prevent it. The campaign aims to combat promotional messages for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, which arrive from outside the Emirates through social media platforms. Let us combat these messages and let us all preserve the families and society of the Emirates. We thank our partners in (Meta) for their cooperation and concern for the safety of communities.” .

In the video clip, officials warned against dealing with messages and calls that come from drug dealers outside the country, and reach many individuals, through social media, during which they display different types of drugs and psychotropic substances, calling on individuals to ban and report them.

The Deputy Director General of Federal Drug Control, Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Al Owais, said that the Ministry of Interior took proactive steps to prevent the occurrence of this new type of crime, as it coordinated with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to reach a specific mechanism, to prevent the occurrence of this crime.

And the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Al Olama, stated that “artificial intelligence represents smart systems, and if society is aware and reports messages that we do not wish to spread in society, these systems learn with time, and block these messages.” messages without the need for human intervention.

The scholars added that it is the duty of every person in the UAE to ensure that these messages do not spread, to report them, and to work to increase the awareness of everyone around them to ensure the protection of society.

For his part, Anas Metwally, Head of Public Policy at Meta in the Gulf Cooperation Council, said: “We protect your conversations, and if you receive a suspicious message, it is important to stop, block and report, which will protect you from unwanted contacts.”

During the last period, the anti-drug agencies in the country monitored anonymous messages via social media, promoting types of drugs, calling on individuals not to deal with them at all, and to inform the competent authorities to take the necessary measures.

Families were alerted to monitor the unknown e-mails that reach their children from phone numbers outside the country, and to educate them not to interact with these messages, and to report them by calling the “Aman Service”.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command stressed the importance of concerted efforts between the various institutional and societal bodies, to stand as a bulwark against drugs, and to fight this deadly scourge, which negatively affects everyone.

And she warned of the danger of opening personal bank accounts and managing them by other people, explaining that the security and financial authorities in the country warn against using the financial account for illegal actions without the knowledge of the account holder, as Articles No. 64 and 65 of Federal Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding the follow-up of narcotic substances stipulated. And psychotropic substances by imprisonment or a fine of no less than 50,000 dirhams for anyone who deposits, transfers, or accepts the transfer by himself or through a third party, for the purpose of committing any of the crimes of abuse or personal use of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances stipulated in the law, and Article 65 aggravates the penalty of imprisonment and a fine of no less than For 100,000 dirhams for each person who possesses, conceals or performs a money transfer when there is sufficient evidence to incriminate him.