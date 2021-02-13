The Ministry of Interior warned drivers of the danger of sudden deviation, as it comes at the forefront of the causes leading to the occurrence of traffic accidents at the state level, noting that the penalty for violating a sudden deviation of the vehicle, according to the Traffic and Traffic Law, a fine of 1000 dirhams and four traffic points added to his record.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, launched the first unified traffic awareness campaign for the year 2021, under the slogan “Sudden deviation and its risks to the lives of vehicle drivers and road users”, as part of the traffic sector initiatives to improve road safety and achieve the highest levels of traffic safety. Three deaths per 100,000 residents by 2021, and the campaign will continue until the end of next March.

The campaign embodies the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make roads safer, as a translation of the police leadership’s vision to reach the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users, and as part of the traffic sector’s initiatives to educate community segments of the damage resulting from traffic accidents, especially since the sudden deviation of vehicles represents a great danger to road users, if It was associated with high speed, and it is one of the main causes of many accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Major General Engineer Muhammad Saif Al-Zafin, said that traffic accidents cause harmful effects that lead to deaths, injuries, and other social impacts, in addition to material losses in property.

He stated that the campaign is being implemented in cooperation and coordination with the traffic and patrol departments in the country, and many parties concerned with traffic safety in the public and private sectors, to unify and support local efforts by taking precautions related to achieving safety and security for all road users.

He pointed out that choosing the slogan of the “sudden deviation” campaign, as it comes at the forefront of the causes leading to traffic accidents at the state level, and constitutes a great and real danger that many drivers and road users do not realize, especially if it is accompanied by excessive speed that causes the driver to lose control of his vehicle. What leads to the occurrence of dangerous traffic accidents, as well as based on the Ministry’s keenness to enhance traffic safety for all road users, and raise the level of traffic awareness among drivers.

He stated that the campaign aims to reach the largest segment of society through various media, including print, audio and video, as well as via the Internet and billboards, as well as organizing discussion sessions on the radio, through which a number of specialized traffic officials are hosted, to respond to any Public inquiries about the campaign and the values ​​and traffic culture it contains.

He called on drivers and road users to abide by traffic and traffic rules and regulations, in order to spare themselves and others the risks of exposure to traffic accidents, and the resulting injuries and loss of life and property, pointing out that adherence to the law contributes to maintaining their safety and the safety of others.

He explained that the violation of sudden deviation has been explained by the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law through Articles 29, 31, 44, 83, 86, which are represented in the sudden swerving of the vehicle, overtaking in a wrong way, and overtaking in a place where overtaking is prohibited, and not using signals when changing the direction of the vehicle. In addition, the light vehicle does not adhere to the front lane.

He stated that the sudden deviation of the vehicle, according to the Traffic and Traffic Law, requires the driver to pay a fine of 1000 dirhams and four traffic points to be added to his record, and that the violation of overtaking in a wrong way obliges the driver to pay a traffic violation of 600 dirhams and six traffic points, and that overtaking from a place is prohibited. In the case of overtaking, the driver must pay a fine of 600 dirhams, and for non-compliance of the heavy vehicle with the mandatory lane, the driver must pay a fine of 400 dirhams.

He called on drivers to abide by traffic laws and take into account the rights of others, and road users must be aware of the legal and societal responsibility that they bear towards the street, and to actively contribute to the success of the traffic awareness programs that it launches continuously, in order to reach the highest levels of road safety and reduce Traffic accidents to their lowest levels.





