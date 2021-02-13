The Ministry of Interior has warned drivers of the danger of sudden deviation, as it comes at the forefront of the reasons leading to the occurrence of traffic accidents at the state level, noting that the penalty for violating a sudden deviation of the vehicle, according to the Traffic and Traffic Law, the driver is required to pay a fine of 1000 dirhams and four traffic points added to Record. The Ministry, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, launched the first unified traffic awareness campaign for the year 2021, under the slogan “sudden deviation” and its risks to the lives of vehicle drivers and road users, as part of the traffic sector initiatives to improve road safety and achieve the highest levels of traffic safety, reaching three deaths per 100,000 Of the population by 2021 and the campaign will continue until the end of next March.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Major General Engineer Al-Counselor Muhammad Al-Zafin, said that traffic accidents cause harmful effects that lead to deaths, injuries, and other social impacts, in addition to material losses in property. He mentioned that the campaign is being implemented in cooperation and coordination with the traffic and patrol departments in the country and many parties concerned with traffic safety in the public and private sectors, to unify and support local efforts by taking precautions related to achieving safety and security for all road users.





