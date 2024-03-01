The Ministry of the Interior, represented by the Child Protection Center, warned against fake friendships and getting to know unknown people online, as they carry several electronic risks for children, most notably luring and exploitation.

The Ministry recently launched a national campaign to protect children online, under the slogan: “Together for a safer Internet for our children,” coinciding with World Safe Internet Day, explaining that online luring is when a person tries to build a close relationship with a child with the aim of exploiting him later. . She called for not trusting meeting anyone you meet online, as people can pretend to be someone other than who they are in the digital world.

The Ministry of Interior's campaign aims to raise awareness among segments of society to address the challenges and risks to which children are exposed via the Internet, in addition to educating children about the challenges of the digital world, how to use the Internet safely, the negative effects of cyberbullying, and combating electronic piracy.

In conjunction with the campaign, the General Department of Relations and Protocol at the Ministry of Interior organized the second security community forum, and the participants in the forum stressed the importance of providing a safe environment for children, protecting them from electronic risks to which they may be exposed, and the necessity of enhancing the integration of the efforts of national and community institutions and state agencies, to combat targeted cybercrimes. Against children. They reviewed means of combating rumors through communication media, and illustrative examples of children’s issues and practical models of smart and innovative solutions were also provided.

The forum discussed new means to enhance community participation in order to achieve the highest rates of child protection, continue activating awareness and family guidance campaigns, and strengthen mechanisms for rapid response and response to any potential violations that occur via virtual space.

The forum showed an explanatory video of the “My Protection” application, which explains the mechanisms for enhancing child protection and family communication around the clock. Two sessions were held at the forum, the first of which was presented by the Chief of the Family and Children’s Prosecution in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Counselor Alia Mohammed Al Kaabi, followed by the second session presented by the Chief Prosecutor of Baniyas College. General Counsel Karama Al-Amiri.