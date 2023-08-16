Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

During the past two years, the Ministry of Interior in the UAE managed to deal with 521 reports of money laundering crimes, in addition to contributing to the arrest of 387 internationally wanted persons in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in various countries of the world, while the total value of confiscations amounted to more than (4 ) billions of dirhams.

In this context, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, affirmed that the UAE’s march is proceeding with confidence and competence in strengthening its pioneering position and global presence with the vision and support of the wise leadership, so that the UAE becomes an oasis of security and safety and a beacon of well-being and prosperity. His Highness referred to the efforts The activities undertaken by the Supreme Committee to supervise the national strategy to combat money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in addition to the efforts made by the Executive Office to combat money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, which contributed to the implementation of the action plan and the achievement of national achievements. .

His Highness said: “We are continuing to enhance a safe environment for living, stability, work and investment in accordance with an integrated doctrine under which everyone works in an integrated participatory system, so that the UAE remains at the forefront of global countries on the ladder of international competitiveness, achieving qualitative achievements in line with the UAE’s firm approach to combating crime and strengthening society.” Safe, pointing to His Highness the continuation of work through the concerned authorities to enhance their efforts locally and internationally in confronting money laundering and combating financial crimes, and contributing to strengthening the environment for economic development, increasing international trade and investment, and protecting the integrity of the global financial system.

His Highness clarified that these figures and the achievements that have been achieved did not come from a vacuum, but are the result of a unified and integrated work system that monitors criminal activities, which are evidence of crimes committed in money laundering, in parallel with the investigation of predicate crimes (parallel financial investigation), which constituted (55%) of the total Reports, where the investigations aim to reveal the sources of the funds collected, their movement and the real beneficiaries thereof, which contributed to the detection of criminal networks, and contribute to the fight against crime of all kinds, and confirms the keenness of the Ministry of Interior to strengthen its efforts to achieve the vision of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

International relations and joint efforts

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, member of the Supreme Committee for Supervising the National Strategy for Countering Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism, affirmed the UAE’s keenness, under the directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to combat transnational organized crime, and work to develop and strengthen relations With various police agencies around the world in order to address this crime.

His Excellency said: “We are working in accordance with joint coordination through the Supreme Committee supervising the national strategy to combat money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, and all strategic partners and police leaders at the level of the Ministry of Interior, to combat this type of crime by developing capabilities and qualifying human cadres through specialized courses. Including the international diploma specialized in combating money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, which was launched in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and (116) affiliates from all the entities concerned with combating money laundering at the state level participate in it. The Ministry of Interior has also adopted the use of the latest advanced technological techniques. In strengthening and developing investigation mechanisms and collecting information in the field of combating money laundering.

His Excellency stressed that the Ministry of the Interior has achieved many qualitative successes and achievements in this regard in the file of confronting money laundering crimes in implementation of the national strategy of the UAE, as the joint efforts during the period between November (2022) and February (2023) resulted in the exchange of (1628) intelligence information. With international partners through various channels of communication, including INTERPOL, Europol, the Gulf Police Authority, Amon International Network, and liaison officers, in addition to the conclusion of many memorandums of understanding with counterparts in the field of law enforcement worldwide.

Integrated platform

His Excellency Lieutenant General Al-Marri referred to the pioneering initiatives launched by the concerned authorities in the country in combating money laundering crimes, including the launch of the unified platform of the Ministry of Interior to confront money laundering crimes in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Justice represented by public prosecutions, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and the Financial Information Unit. , the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, and the Federal Tax Authority, which will support joint complementary work in order to enhance security and combat crime, especially money laundering and related crimes.

evaluation

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the Ministry of Interior took the initiative to strengthen its efforts to combat money laundering crimes, as it developed plans and strategies based on the national and institutional assessment of risks. At the strategic level, the Ministry of Interior periodically and systematically issues a strategic risk assessment, to identify all challenges and variables. Influencing, anticipating and forecasting the danger points in order to build control plans with its strategic partners to reduce these crimes.