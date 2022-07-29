The Ministry of Interior announced, through its official account on Twitter, that the missing person had been found dead in the torrential rains.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives, asking the Lord to bless him with his mercy.

An update of the statement issued by the Ministry of Interior this evening regarding the latest developments in the ambulance, rescue and assistance efforts carried out by the competent authorities in a number of regions of the country #UAE_security_safety #uae_safe pic.twitter.com/bANTukK9f5 — Ministry of Interior (@moiuae) July 29, 2022



