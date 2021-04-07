The Ministry of Interior, through its smart application (MOI UAE), has provided members of the public with a service for reporting suspects involved in drug activities, including abuse, trafficking and promotion, procurement, cultivation, manufacturing and possession, welcoming the cooperation of community members in reporting drug crimes with complete confidentiality and in exchange for lucrative rewards. .

The reporting service included within the services of the General Administration for Drug Control, in the smart application, provides two options for the amount, either being anonymous or having no objection to revealing his identity, explaining that the service enables reporting any case by describing the suspect and attaching photos with the location of the accident.

The Ministry explained the details of the service through the application, explaining that the whistleblower bears no responsibility when he gives any information, provided that it is not malicious or wants to harm others.

The application provided a questionnaire under the title “Does my son take drugs”, which aims to help parents discover early cases of their children’s drug use, such as school retreat, involvement in illegal acts such as fighting, theft, concealing some matters, distracting the mind, inability to concentrate, neglecting school duties and personal hygiene. .

Through the application, the Ministry reviewed the signs related to the outward appearance of drug users, as it stated that the user shows signs that lead to the belief that he is a victim of addiction, which prepares the head of the family for help from specialists to save his son from this scourge, and the signs include low weight, pallor of the face, red eyes and neglect of the external appearance Traces of burning in the clothes of cannabis users and marijuana users, with tobacco wrapping paper and tools such as scissors or a knife with traces of dark substance.

As for heroin user by injection, the effects of injection appear on his arms, so he avoids wearing clothes with short sleeves, and he has a spoon with the effects of burning tin foil, while users of tramadol and heroin are noticed lethargy, imbalance and heaviness of the tongue.

She emphasized that drugs have an effect on the behavior of their abusers in a way that can be noticed by the family, as the addict tends to isolate, spend long times in the room or the bathroom, and often suffers from disturbed sleep and irregularity in school and work, accompanied by a decline in the academic and occupational levels. A constant need for money, which sometimes forces him to borrow or steal, and resort to lying and fabricating fake stories or claiming illness to justify his actions, and he is noticed ambiguity and exclusivity when speaking on the phone and using vague words and symbols to disguise him in his conversation with his friends.

The application displayed the harms of cannabis, marijuana, spice, heroin, opium, cocaine, amphetamines, parboil, captagon, tramadol and khat.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior was able, during the past years, to strike networks of smuggling and drug promotion in its own home, through distinguished regional and international cooperation with the counterpart agencies of these countries, and was able to hit drug traffickers’ schemes and thwart drug-promotion operations, and to arrest the accused as well as to activate social responsibility, And spread awareness among the various components of society, and enhance the awareness of emerging generations of the seriousness of drugs and addiction and its repercussions.

“Fighter”

In 2015, the Ministry of Interior launched a “struggling” service to educate community members about the harms resulting from drug abuse, and to extend a helping hand to everyone who fell victim to drug gangs. The service also enhances parents’ ability to discover drug abuse and early addictions in the family. And directing persons wishing to seek treatment for addiction to the National Rehabilitation Center.

Best cooperation

During the current year, the Ministry of Interior won, for the fifth time in a row, the award for the best operational information field cooperation at the Arab, regional and international levels, issued by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, as a result of the efforts made by the Ministry, and its keenness to promote joint Arab and international cooperation in In the areas of drug control and limiting its spread.





