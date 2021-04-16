Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Interior participated in the works of the sixth annual conference of accredited fraud investigators in the Middle East for the year 2021 virtual, which was organized by the Association of Certified Fraud Investigators, in cooperation with the Saudi Anti-Fraud Association and the Financial Market Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through visual communication technology “remotely”. The conference, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, member of the Interpol Executive Committee for the continent of Asia, and Muhammad Al-Quwiz, Chairman of the Financial Market Authority, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a senior law analyst for CNN, and the former US Attorney General for the Southern District of New York State Brett Bharara, strategic expert and body language expert Pamela Barnum, experts in the field of exploring important cases and trends that have emerged in the areas of technological development, risk management and fraud prevention, and a number of officials in the Middle East region from the public and private sectors.

During the session, a number of issues related to adopting a strategic approach to preventing and combating corruption and fraud, making use of data analysis to uncover fraud, conducting fraud investigations while working “remotely”, and preventing cybercrime based on artificial intelligence were also discussed.