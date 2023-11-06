The Ministry of the Interior, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Councils in the Office of Citizens and Community Affairs in the Presidential Office, organized an awareness session at the Salem bin Lutih Al Ameri Council in Al Ain City, presented by Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Mohammed Al Hammadi and Lamia Ahmed Al Zaabi, entitled “The Culture of Citizens’ Dealing with Intrusive Pests,” in the presence of a group of Families and interested people.

Council President Salem bin Loti praised the efforts made by the concerned authorities to educate citizens, find solutions to their problems, and work to enhance the culture of social responsibility among members of society in all fields, praising the state’s efforts in confronting the introduced pests that threaten family cohesion and society.

In his lecture, Colonel Al Hammadi discussed the phenomenon of electronic promotion and how to confront messages that arrive from outside the country, stressing the need to protect members of society from falling into the clutches of drugs.

Al Hammadi stressed the need to be alert and not to respond or deal with messages received from outside the country from unknown persons and the necessity of reporting them by calling the numbers designated for these reports.

For her part, Al Zaabi reviewed the common and wrong beliefs about narcotic substances and psychotropic substances, and the role of parents in protecting their children from narcotic substances, and called for increasing family control and raising the level of culture and awareness among children and the younger generation in particular. It also reviewed the federal law regarding combating narcotic substances.

The lecture included participation and interaction by the audience about the phenomenon of introduced pests.