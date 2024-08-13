The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council and the General Command of the Police in the country, is launching the national awareness campaign “A Day Without Accidents” on (26) August, coinciding with the start of the new school year, aiming to make the first day of the school year a day without traffic accidents.

The Ministry of Interior called on drivers and parents to adhere to traffic laws, especially with the start of the first school day, explaining that there is a reward for those who commit to the Day Without Accidents campaign by deducting (4) black traffic points. To obtain the discount, it is required to sign the initiative’s pledge, which is available via the following link: (https://portal.moi.gov.ae/eservices/direct?scode=716 c=2) and is located in the bio of the Ministry of Interior’s account on social media (MOIUAE), in addition to not recording any traffic violations or accidents on this day. It is worth noting that the discount will be given two weeks after the date of (26) August, the date chosen to be a day without accidents, to be an incentive and motivator for everyone to generalize this day, so that all days are free of accidents or traffic violations.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, explained that the “A Day Without Accidents” campaign comes within the initiatives and efforts that enhance traffic safety to achieve the vision of the UAE government to reach the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.

He added: The campaign comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s comprehensive strategy to improve road safety by spreading the culture of responsible driving to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety. This requires the cooperation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians, in order to achieve a traffic environment free of accidents.

Al Harthy stressed that the campaign focuses on educating drivers to take precautions related to vehicle safety, the importance of adhering to the specified speeds on the streets surrounding schools, not being distracted by anything other than the road by using mobile phones while driving, adhering to lanes, leaving a safe distance, in addition to giving pedestrians priority when crossing the road, giving priority to emergency vehicles and other traffic requirements.