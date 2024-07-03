The Ministry of Interior said that for the seventh consecutive year, it will provide the “High School Student Services” package directed at high school graduates for the academic year (2023-2024), in cooperation with the Social Solidarity Fund for Ministry of Interior Employees (Fazza), the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Program (Nafis), and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

The services include issuing a criminal record clearance certificate available on the Ministry of Interior’s (MOI UAE) app, opening a traffic file service available on the ministry’s website, granting a “Fazza” discount card, opening an account at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and educational workshops provided by “Nafis” to empower them in the labor market.

For his part, Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Ministry of Interior, stressed the Ministry’s keenness to achieve government directives by designing and creating proactive services that provide a distinctive and unique value to all its customers and are compatible with the standards of the federal government, the Service Development Guide (2.0), and the Zero Bureaucracy Program launched by the UAE government. The continuous and fruitful cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and its partners in launching the package for the seventh consecutive year comes to enhance the quality of life in the UAE community.

Al Kaabi said: “The package provides smart services through the Ministry of Interior’s application without the need to visit service centers to obtain them,” praising the efforts made by all partners and joint work teams that contributed to the continuous development and improvement of the package.

For his part, Colonel Ahmed Buharoon Al Shamsi, Director General of the Social Solidarity Fund for Employees of the Ministry of Interior and CEO of “Fazza”, said: “The Fund is keen to participate in all pioneering national initiatives and efforts that aim to enhance the quality of life in the Emirati community, and to improve the work and solidarity services that provide valuable additions to the community. To achieve this, we are participating with the Ministry of Interior for the seventh consecutive year in the “High School Package”, where we offer “Fazza” membership that grants discounts to all high school graduates, in order to start a new academic and professional life. The discounts include more than (10,000) brands in more than (26,000) locations in all the Emirates of the country, which will be issued as an electronic card from the “Fazza” application.

Ahmed Ateeq Al Dhaheri, Head of Branches Network at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “We are pleased to congratulate high school students and their families on their success and excellence. Through our participation in the distinguished initiative launched by the Ministry of Interior for the seventh consecutive year, we affirm our keenness to enhance the vision of our wise leadership and its future directions by encouraging all students to continue the path of sustainable development and create a future full of excellence and creativity, by providing a range of banking services to high school students and providing all necessary services, including opening bank accounts and giving them a distinctive banking experience.”

