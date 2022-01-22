The Ministry of Interior called on the suspension of flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of unmanned aircraft, which includes users of unmanned aircraft (drones) and light sports aircraft of various shapes and types, including the practice of air and gliding sports at the present time, in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation in accordance with the instructions issued, and that Due to the recent erroneous practices of not being restricted to the practice of this sport in the geographical areas that were identified with the permits issued to the users, the areas that are not allowed to practice this sport have been used.

In a statement, the ministry called on community members to abide by the instructions of the state authorities, represented by the Ministry of Interior and the General Civil Aviation Authority, in order to preserve the safety of lives, property and the atmosphere as a result of the wrong and unsafe use of this hobby, and accordingly, the practice of this hobby will be stopped for a month, starting today, Saturday, January 22 2022.

Entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work and projects during this period in order to avoid any consequences that affect the timing of these projects.

The Ministry of Interior also confirmed that whoever operates any flight operations or practices any of these activities and does not comply with the instructions issued during the specified period will expose himself to legal accountability.



