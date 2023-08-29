The Ministry of the Interior launched its unified awareness campaign, “Our Children are a Trust”, which is related to enhancing protection, prevention and awareness in traffic fields, with the start of the school year. The General Department for Community Protection and Crime Prevention at the Ministry of Interior is also implementing a community initiative to return to schools.

The Federal Traffic Council, with the participation of the country’s traffic departments, launched this campaign to be comprehensive within the efforts to enhance awareness and the culture of prevention, safety and community protection, including those related to enhancing traffic awareness and protecting roads and their users with the start of the academic year 2023-2024 and to preserve the safety of the lives of school students and workers from all the dangers to which they are exposed. And strive to provide a safe environment free of traffic accidents.

The Ministry of the Interior and the police general commands in the country preempted this campaign with the “Accident Free Day” initiative, which was devoted to the first day of the academic year, in addition to announcing the end of preparations for the new academic year by implementing preparation and readiness plans, securing school entrances, working to achieve smooth roads, and intensifying awareness for drivers and bus supervisors. This initiative achieved success and wide community interaction.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al-Harthy, affirmed that efforts are continuing through complementary work in which we aim to raise comprehensive awareness of all risks, pointing to the vision and importance of cooperation between all police sectors in uniting their efforts in unified campaigns to raise awareness of all societal risks and the goal is one in promoting Security, safety and community protection.

Al-Harthy pointed out that the traffic awareness plan includes cooperation with all those concerned with road safety in the country in enhancing traffic awareness and implementing preventive and educational plans, in addition to the steps taken to enhance traffic safety through laws and requirements related to road safety and prevention in order to create a safe traffic environment and contribute to enhancing awareness. traffic among all segments of society.

He said, “We continue with every beginning of the academic year our efforts in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the concerned authorities in order to work to provide traffic safety for school students, which requires the concerted efforts of all parties concerned with the safety of students, starting from the family, the school, educational and administrative bodies, supervisors and school bus drivers, to take all preventive measures and measures to ensure safety.” students in schools.

Al Harthy explained that the awareness campaign plan includes intensifying traffic patrols to monitor the main and secondary roads in front of schools to facilitate the flow of traffic to prevent congestion and provide safe transportation for students. In cooperation with all those concerned with providing safety for students, and working to spread traffic awareness and culture through social media and through traffic awareness points on the country’s roads.

He pointed out that this campaign comes in the context of an ongoing periodic work of awareness plans and seasonal campaigns that target traffic awareness for all segments of society, especially young people, explaining that awareness activities will vary within the campaign, including exhibitions, workshops and lectures for students in schools, universities and educational institutions, as well as a series of messages. Awareness is broadcast in multiple languages ​​through the media, including social media.

In the same context, the Ministry of the Interior stated that the General Department for Community Protection and Crime Prevention in the Ministry and the organizational units of the General Police Headquarters, with distinguished participation with various partners, are implementing a community initiative with the start of the school year by organizing a variety of community activities and events in returning to schools, out of keenness to spread Community awareness and effective contribution to ensure that students return to school and to enhance the quality of life.

The General Administration for Community Protection and Crime Prevention affirmed keenness to increase community awareness activities, programs and plans targeting the school public to ensure the safety and security of students and their families and contribute to spreading and promoting positive behaviors for all segments of society. The General Administration for Community Protection wishes that the school year be a happy and successful year for students, parents and authorities. Teaching and administrative.