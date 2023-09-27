London (Union)

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Police Attaché in London, hosted the annual conference of the Association of Police Attachees and Foreign Liaison Officers in the United Kingdom for the year 2023. A number of projects and initiatives that serve the security and police field and law enforcement agencies around the world were reviewed at the conference, presented by prominent speakers from the UAE Ministry of Interior and from British law enforcement agencies, as well as experts from the United Nations and international organizations.

The International Initiative for Law Enforcement Institutions for Climate (I2LEC) was also reviewed, which is led by the UAE Ministry of Interior in a long-term strategic partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs to combat crimes affecting the environment, and the “AI For Safer Children” project, which was launched by the UAE Ministry of Interior in cooperation. With the United Nations Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (UNICRI), which aims to raise capabilities in the field of protecting children from abuse and exploitation via the Internet. The experts participating in the conference addressed security and police topics, especially in the field of combating cross-border crimes, sexual exploitation of children via the Internet, and economic crimes.