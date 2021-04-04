Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Ministry of Interior held a virtual workshop entitled “Complex Money Laundering Operations”, in which a number of officers concerned with combating money laundering in the Ministry and the competent organizational units participated, with the aim of raising their efficiency, developing their capabilities, and providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to identify the nature and seriousness of money laundering crimes.

The workshop aims to raise awareness of complex money laundering issues, in order to achieve support for the state file in confronting money laundering and terrorist financing and controlling this type of organized crime, which helps investigating bodies to identify criminal methods, which require concerted efforts to combat crime and control it.

The workshop was attended by Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al-Ahmad, Deputy Director General of the Federal Criminal Police, Chairman of the Subcommittee for Investigation of Money Laundering Crimes in the UAE, and a number of officers at the Ministry of Interior.