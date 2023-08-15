The Ministry of the Interior revealed that, during the past two years, it was able to deal with 521 reports of money laundering crimes, in addition to contributing to the arrest of 387 internationally wanted persons, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in various countries of the world, while the total value of confiscations amounted to more than four billion dirhams. .

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, affirmed that the UAE’s march is proceeding with confidence and competence in strengthening its pioneering position and global presence, with the vision and support of the leadership, to be an oasis of security and safety, and a beacon of well-being and prosperity.

His Highness pointed out that the efforts made by the Supreme Committee to supervise the national strategy to combat money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in addition to the efforts of the Executive Office to combat money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism, contributed to the implementation of the action plan. and achieving national achievements.

His Highness said: “We are continuing to promote a safe environment for living, stability, work and investment, according to an integrated doctrine under which everyone works, in an integrated participatory system, so that the UAE remains at the forefront of global countries on the ladder of international competitiveness, achieving qualitative achievements, in line with the UAE’s firm approach to combating Crime and the promotion of a safe society,” pointing to His Highness the continuation of work through the concerned authorities, to enhance their efforts locally and internationally in confronting money laundering, combating financial crimes, contributing to strengthening the economic development environment, increasing international trade and investment, and protecting the integrity of the global financial system.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that these figures and the achievements that have been achieved did not come from a vacuum, but rather are the result of a unified and integrated work system that monitors criminal activities that are evidence of crimes committed in money laundering, in parallel with the investigation of predicate crimes (financial investigation). Emwazi), which constituted 55% of the total reports, as the investigations aim to reveal the sources of the funds collected, their movement and the real beneficiaries thereof, which contributes to uncovering criminal networks and combating crime of all kinds, and confirms the keenness of the Ministry of Interior to strengthen its efforts to achieve the leadership’s vision.

His Highness added that the Ministry of Interior took the initiative to strengthen its efforts to combat money laundering crimes, as it developed plans and strategies based on the national and institutional assessment of risks. At the strategic level, the Ministry of Interior periodically and systematically issues a strategic risk assessment; To find out about all the challenges and influencing variables, and anticipate and predict the danger points, in order to build control plans with its strategic partners to reduce these crimes.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, member of the Supreme Committee for Supervising the National Strategy for Countering Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, affirmed the UAE’s keenness, under the directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to combat transnational organized crime, and work to develop Relationships and strengthening with various police agencies in the world, in order to address this crime.

Al-Marri said: “We are working in accordance with joint coordination, through the Supreme Committee supervising the national strategy to combat money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, and all strategic partners and police leaders at the level of the Ministry of Interior, to combat this type of crime, by developing capabilities and qualifying human cadres through courses.” Specialization.

Al-Marri stressed that the Ministry of the Interior has achieved many qualitative successes and achievements in the file of confronting money laundering crimes in implementation of the national strategy of the UAE, as joint efforts resulted during the period between November 2022 and February 2023, in the exchange of 1628 intelligence information with international partners through various channels of communication, Including INTERPOL, Europol, Gulf Police, Amon International Network, and liaison officers, in addition to the conclusion of many memorandums of understanding with counterparts in the field of law enforcement worldwide.

He referred to the pioneering initiatives launched by the concerned authorities in the country in combating money laundering crimes, including the launch of the unified platform of the Ministry of Interior to confront money laundering crimes, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Justice represented by the Public Prosecution Offices, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and the Financial Information Unit. , the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, and the Federal Tax Authority, which would support joint complementary work, in order to enhance security and combat crime, especially money laundering and related crimes.

