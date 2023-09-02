The Ministry of the Interior directed students who travel to their schools via school buses, to go to the bus waiting area five minutes before its arrival, not to distract the driver, and to maintain complete calm while heading to and from school.

It also directed instructions to bus supervisors, which are to ensure that the bus is free of students after the end of the trip, to assist students when getting on and off the bus, and to follow up on students while riding the bus.

And she stressed the continuation of work to provide safety for students, calling for the solidarity of the family, the school, educational and administrative bodies, supervisors and school bus drivers, to take preventive measures and measures to ensure the safety of students.

With the start of the new academic year, the Ministry launched a unified awareness campaign entitled “Our Children are a Trust”, with the participation of the country’s traffic departments, in order to preserve the safety of school students and workers from the dangers they are exposed to, and to provide them with an environment free of traffic accidents.

It revealed the implementation of plans for readiness and readiness, securing school entrances, working to achieve smooth roads, and intensifying awareness for drivers and bus supervisors.

Abu Dhabi Police urged school bus drivers to stand in the designated places, and give students the opportunity to board them, sit in the seats, and make sure they get off and not approach the buses before they move.

She called on them not to speed while driving the bus, to implement preventive measures for safe driving during fog, to leave a safe distance, and to commit to opening the side “stop” arm when students get on and off it.

She also called on families to pay attention, while transporting their children to schools, not to allow those under the age of ten to sit in the front seats, and to help them cross the street, as well as to use places designated for parking vehicles at schools, to avoid obstructing traffic, and to teach children the correct ways to get on and off. from the bus.