The Ministry of Interior has set guidelines to be followed during the country’s celebrations of the 51st Union Day to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

And she stressed the prohibition of holding random marches and gatherings, adhering to traffic rules, not using “party spray”, not obliterating the number plate or changing the color of the vehicle, darkening or tinting the windshield, not writing phrases or placing inappropriate stickers on the vehicle, and not loading the vehicle more than the number. Not to exit from the windows and sunroof of the vehicle at all, not to provide it with noise materials or insert additions or appendages that affect vision, not to disrupt traffic, or to make exhibition movements, and not to cover the vehicle’s windows with stickers or put a front sunshade.