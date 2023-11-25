The Ministry of Interior announced a series of requirements that the public must follow during Union Day celebrations, and controls for decorating vehicles to ensure the safety of everyone, and to ensure celebration in a civilized manner that inspires joy and happiness on this national occasion.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier Engineer, Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, explained that the Ministry renews its call to adhere to the laws and requirements related to public safety and prevention, calling on the public to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the great national occasion that is dear to the hearts of the Emirati community and those residing on the land of the Emirates, and to express the civilized expression of joy and pride in this wedding. National, in a way that does not cause harm or inconvenience to others.

He said that the requirements include prohibiting the holding of marches and random gatherings, as is customary, and the necessity of celebrating people to adhere to traffic rules and police instructions, and not to use types of spraying (party spray) by the driver, passenger or pedestrian, and not to obliterate the front or rear number plate and change the color of the vehicle. Darkening or tinting the windshield, and not placing any stickers, signs or logos of any kind on the vehicle, except stickers for Union Day, in accordance with the rules and conditions.

He added that the requirements also include not loading the vehicle more than the permitted number, not leaving the windows and sunroof of the vehicle at all, not supplying the vehicle with noise materials, or introducing unauthorized additions to the engine structure or appendages that affect visibility, and not disrupting traffic or movement. Or closing the road to others, not making parade movements on internal and external roads, not covering the vehicle’s side and front windows with stickers or putting on a windshield.

He stressed the importance of not raising the flags of other countries, except for the UAE flag, not wearing scarves, and not raising the volume of chants and songs, except for those related to Union Day. He also warned that it is prohibited for decoration shop owners to install any poster or flag except for the UAE flag or posters for Union Day.

Al-Harithi noted that any vehicle that does not adhere to these instructions will be fined and impounded, in addition to commercial shops that do not adhere to the guidelines and instructions.