The Ministry of the Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, has set guidelines to be followed during the country’s celebrations of the fifty-first Union Day to preserve the safety of people and property and the flow of traffic, and to celebrate in a safe atmosphere full of happiness and joy that represents the civilized image of Emirati society.

The Ministry stressed the importance of preserving the atmosphere of the celebration by adhering to safety requirements and traffic laws, and avoiding behaviors that cause inconvenience to the celebrants, foremost of which is the prevention of holding random marches and gatherings, and the celebrants’ commitment to traffic and traffic rules and the instructions of police officers, and not to use types of “party spray.” by the driver, passenger or pedestrian.

The instructions also include not blurring the front or rear number plate, changing the color of the vehicle, darkening or tinting the windshield, not writing any phrases or placing inappropriate stickers on the vehicle, not loading the vehicle more than the authorized number, and not exiting the windows and sunroof of the vehicle at all. Not to provide the vehicle with noise materials or insert unauthorized additions to the engine structure, or appendages that affect vision, and not to disrupt traffic or close the road to others, and not to perform exhibition movements on the internal and external roads, and not to cover the side, front and rear windows of the vehicle with stickers Or put a front sunshade.

The Ministry invited the public to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the great national occasion that is dear to the hearts of the Emirati community and residents of the Emirates, and to express civilized joy and pride in this national celebration in a way that does not cause harm and disturbance to others.