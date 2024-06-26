The Director General of Federal Narcotics Control at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, confirmed the Ministry’s continued efforts to confront the scourge of drugs, pointing out that the Ministry continues its successes in controlling smuggling and promotion through a capable and qualified system, and through distinguished regional and international cooperation with counterpart agencies in various countries of the world. .

The statistics of the Ministry of Interior for the year (2023) indicated that the total number of reports reached (8,300), while the total number of accused persons reached (11,988), and the total quantities seized (29,758,743) kilograms, while the number of websites that were blocked reached (2,397) websites promoting drugs.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its international relations in the areas of combating the promotion and trafficking of drugs, as the number of countries with which it cooperated in (2023) reached more than 30 countries in cases, follow-ups and information about the smuggling and promotion of drugs and psychotropic substances, and the total quantities seized outside the country amounted to According to information issued by the UAE, (4481) kilograms of narcotic substances were recovered.

The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Interior, participates in the celebrations of countries around the world on World Anti-Drug Day, which falls on June 26 every year. To be an annual occasion that highlights the efforts of countries around the world and their keenness to combat this societal scourge, and the widespread dangers it causes that threaten the security and safety of societies around the world, and is an occasion to introduce the dangers of drugs, their evils, and their devastating effects on the health and security of societies around the world.





The Ministry of Interior affirmed its keenness, by celebrating this day under the slogan “My family…my greatest wealth,” to highlight the state’s efforts in combating drugs and raising awareness of its dangers and ways of spreading, by focusing on the role of the family as the first line of defense for children, through various activities and educational programs. Implemented by the Ministry and the General Police Commands in the country. To enhance community awareness of the dangers resulting from drug abuse and addiction, and the negative effects resulting from this phenomenon on all security, economic, social, health and other levels.

The UAE has achieved great achievements in combating the promotion, smuggling and abuse of drugs and psychotropic substances, through pioneering policies, procedures and initiatives, using the best means, applications and modern technologies, and with the presence of an elite group of distinguished and qualified national cadres capable of dealing with all risks facing the security and safety of society.

The United Arab Emirates is also strengthening its global partnerships and its advanced standing on the international competitive ladder, by expanding relations and cooperation with all security and international institutions and organizations and those concerned with combating drugs, for the sake of a safer world and societies free of the scourge of drugs and its evils.

National efforts

The Director General of Federal Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, stressed the keenness to highlight the national efforts made and the pioneering Emirati experience in combating drugs and psychotropic substances, indicating the Ministry of Interior’s keenness to participate widely in the World Anti-Drug Day, which represents an opportunity to emphasize the importance of work. Participatory action, and everyone’s role in combating this societal scourge, which poses a widespread threat to societies and to the health and safety of individuals.

Al Suwaidi said: “The UAE is one of the leading countries in the areas of combating drugs through the national strategic plan to combat this scourge in the country, which was adopted by the integrated work system of partners and concerned parties within the country’s Narcotics Control Council, the national umbrella that brings together the efforts of the ministries and federal and local bodies concerned with combating drugs. The Council launched pioneering initiatives, including: The National Integration Charter in Combating Drugs, which reflects the complementary institutional doctrine pursued by the UAE government in achieving the goals with the vision of the wise leadership, and through pioneering programs for community awareness such as: the National Siraj Program for drug prevention, which follows Preventive means that are appropriate for the Emirati society in accordance with international standards and criteria, and through the development of new mechanisms in a competitive environment as part of continuous efforts towards safer societies. The Ministry of Interior also provides the “Muqaid” service through the toll-free number (80044), which enhances community communication through safe and private consultations. It enhances the ability of parents to detect drug abuse and early cases of addiction within the family.”

Al-Suwaidi pointed to the tremendous and sincere efforts made by anti-narcotics agents in confronting gangs and drug dealers, arresting them and bringing them to justice. At the same time, he called on parents to educate their children about the dangers of drugs, pay attention to them, and intensify supervision over them to protect them from bad friends, emptiness, curiosity, and cybercriminals. And strangers who may stalk them through social networking sites and exploit them to promote drugs.

He stressed that the concerned authorities are employing all their capabilities to achieve the future vision of the country by reaching global leadership in combating drugs, and arresting drug dealers in cooperation with the relevant government agencies, and local and international community institutions, to achieve the highest levels of security and safety, and to prevent toxins from reaching society.

Areas of prevention

Al Suwaidi noted that the United Arab Emirates, through the vision of its wise leadership, has achieved extensive achievements in the areas of drug prevention, through an integrated work system and proactive measures, reinforced by the law and keenness and commitment to international conventions, treaties and agreements through its good relations with all countries of the world to enhance cross-border cooperation and coordination in order to Safer societies, where the state attaches great importance to combating and confronting drugs, and makes a great effort to eliminate this dangerous scourge in society through law enforcement forces, providing addiction care and rehabilitation centers, and through laws and legislation that guarantee everyone’s rights and achieve the principle of prevention, being prevention and safety. Community security is at the core of the UAE’s priorities and vision, adding that work is also continuing to systematically raise and enhance the skills and capabilities of working cadres in accordance with the highest international standards of training and qualification.

Al-Suwaidi explained that among these efforts, authorities adopt community awareness as an effective method to limit the spread of this scourge and fight it, by launching many initiatives, activities, various programs, and community events, talking to people, and monitoring challenges, ideas, and proposals to sustain the process of modernization and development.

Staff

Abu Dhabi Police is intensifying its efforts to combat the drug scourge

Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, confirmed that the National Drug Control Strategy is an essential pillar for the security and safety of Emirati society through a clear vision in which all concerned parties in the emirate and the country in general cooperate to enhance the prevention of drug abuse and early detection of cases of abuse before they develop into Addiction disease and developing mechanisms to reintegrate recovered patients into society through aftercare services to ensure the sustainability of recovery in society.

In a speech on the occasion of the World Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he stressed that “the family has a major role in building society and maintaining the behavior of its members, to prevent young people and adolescents from falling into the clutches of addiction,” pointing to the importance of their positive participation in promoting prevention of drug dangers, which is one of the The risks that threaten societies due to the spread of moral crimes and negative customs.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police has intensified its efforts in combating the drug scourge due to its severe health, social, economic and security damage, stressing its endeavor and keenness to combine the efforts of various community institutions with the efforts of the agencies concerned with combating drugs in confronting this devastating scourge and achieving the slogan of World Anti-Drug Day and providing the necessary information that The competent authorities help protect community members and families from the clutches of these deadly toxins.

