The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Supreme Committee for Internal Security, headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and in the presence of police commanders, and in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and strategic partners, confirmed its readiness and full preparedness to deal with the depression and the fluctuations accompanying it, which is expected to affect the country, indicating that all proactive measures have been taken. Both within its jurisdiction, in addition to the readiness of all dealing and business continuity plans for vital entities, after studying and evaluating the conditions of the depression and its consequences in the areas that may be affected by it.

She stressed that the safety of society and the protection of lives and property are on the list of priorities, calling on the honorable public to exercise caution, adhere to safety requirements and guidelines, and adhere to the instructions of the concerned authorities.