With the onset of the summer vacation season, many families and individuals are preparing to travel by land in their private vehicles, for the purpose of domestic or international tourism, or to spend their vacations in their home countries among family and friends. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has called on land travelers to adhere to traffic regulations to avoid accidents and legal accountability.

In detail, individuals told “Emarat Al Youm” that they prefer to use land travel with their vehicles, as it is a cheap and economical means that saves them a lot of the large financial burdens that they pay on air trips, in addition to the other advantages it adds, stressing the importance of planning in advance before implementing the land trip, and knowing the needs and equipment required to ensure a safe trip.

They stated that the most prominent challenges that the driver must be aware of are the appearance of unexpected surprises on the road, such as a technical problem in the vehicle, the driver or one of the passengers being stressed or tired, or violating traffic laws, especially those related to speed, pointing out the importance of knowing how the land traveler deals with such matters.

In this context, the Ministry of Interior provided advice to land travelers in their vehicles, urging them to adhere to traffic regulations to avoid legal accountability and traffic accidents. The advice included ensuring the vehicle is in good condition, providing first aid, seating children in the back seats, and fastening seat belts.

The Ministry of Interior called on travelers to choose appropriate times for driving, preferably before the late hours of the night, to ensure that the vehicle’s lights are in good condition, to take precautions against road hazards, and not to be distracted by other matters, stressing the importance of adhering to the specified load and not to drive recklessly. It called on travelers to take a break before continuing their journey, and to pay attention to stopping frequently at rest stops when feeling tired, before continuing their journey, to preserve their lives and the lives of others.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police stressed to drivers traveling by land to spend the summer vacation in their countries to commit to carrying the necessary items they need during their trip, and to ship the excess items via other land, air and sea shipping methods, to ensure their safety and protect them from traffic accidents that occur due to excess loads, which often lead to vehicle overturning accidents, due to imbalance, and the driver’s inability to control the vehicle.

She warned of the risks of loading excess weights on vehicles, and objects on trailers, and towing them with vehicles, which constitutes an additional burden on the vehicle, in addition to the fact that these trailers do not conform to specifications, which poses a great risk of traffic accidents.

She stressed the importance of checking vehicles before starting the trip, to ensure their mechanical safety, and to ensure that engine oil is changed, air filters are replaced, and other parts that are damaged or not working efficiently, so as not to cause malfunctions in the vehicle during the trip.

Caution

For his part, the traffic expert and General Manager of the “Saed” Association, Dr. Jamal Salem Al Ameri, stressed the importance of land travelers taking precautions and caution while driving long distances, which may last for consecutive days, through good planning for the trip, and knowing the traffic laws at the intended destinations, or those passing through, as well as the map and route of the trip, and the expected risks during the trip.

Al-Amiri urged those wishing to travel to ensure that they carry the necessary documents, such as passport, ID, vehicle export certificates, and the vehicle’s technical validity before embarking on the journey.

He advised that if they are exposed to any emergency on the road, they should immediately call the central operations room number 999, and that if the driver feels any health condition that could reduce his concentration while driving, he should stop on the right shoulder of the road and request support and assistance from the patrols deployed along the road.

He called on travelers through land ports to pay attention to taking the necessary precautions, as traffic laws in neighboring countries impose strict penalties on drivers who exceed the speed limit, as the violating vehicle is impounded, and the impoundment period is determined by the speed at which the driver is caught, in addition to not exposing themselves to legal accountability, by obscuring the license plate intentionally or unintentionally, by placing obstacles behind the vehicle, such as a luggage basket, or trying to remove the paint from the first or last numbers of the vehicle’s numbers, or the lack of clarity of the license plate due to exposing it to materials that remove paint from it.

Al-Amri provided traffic advice and guidance for travelers through land ports, including: adhering to the specified speeds on the roads, noting that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have set the percentage of tinting vehicle windows (hidden) at 30%, and reflectors are not permitted, in addition to not making additions to the vehicle, or making a fundamental change to the engine, chassis or color of the vehicle, or writing phrases that offend public decency.

Al Ameri called on drivers traveling by land on the Abu Dhabi-Ghuwaifat Road to adhere to traffic laws, guidelines and speed limits, in order to enhance their safety, and to take all precautions and pay attention while driving. He explained that traffic officers are working to intensify traffic control on all external roads throughout the day, especially on the Abu Dhabi-Ghuwaifat Road, which is considered an important artery linking the country to neighboring countries, and witnesses traffic movement for those leaving and arriving from neighboring countries to spend the summer vacation in the country.

Tire accidents

Al-Amiri stressed the need to ensure the safety and suitability of tires, as they are one of the main causes of accidents on the roads, due to their unsuitability for high temperatures, as well as the selection of poor types, warning against excessive loads, which should not exceed 60 cm of the vehicle’s height.

He pointed out that tire explosion accidents increase during the summer months, leading to deaths and serious injuries, due to the lack of certainty in checking tires and ensuring their safety and consistency, stressing the importance of using high-quality types and not using counterfeit tires, so that vehicle drivers are not exposed to tire explosion accidents, the rate of which increases during the summer due to the high temperature.

He pointed out that the temperature and friction coefficient of the tire with the asphalt at a temperature of up to 55 degrees Celsius doubles the risk of the tire exploding, especially if there are defects in storage, manufacturing or use.

rest installment

Traffic expert and Director General of the “Saed” Association, Dr. Jamal Salem Al Ameri, stressed the importance of adhering to the specified speeds while driving on the roads, and not overtaking or committing any traffic violations, to ensure their safety and security, and the necessity of taking a break every four hours, to ensure the driver’s ability to continue the journey, as well as resting the car engine, which increases its endurance, especially in light of the high temperatures that reach 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, and paying attention to engine temperatures and the percentage of coolant. He stressed the necessity of adhering to legal speeds, paying attention to road surprises, and taking a break when feeling tired at any stage of the journey, and stopping the vehicle on the right side off the road, and operating the four-way signals to warn other vehicles coming from the same direction.

Vehicle inspection

Dr. Jamal Salem Al Ameri called on vehicle drivers – before a land trip – to ensure that the vehicle is thoroughly inspected, that it is mechanically sound, and that the tires are inspected.

Drivers are advised to stop their vehicles off the road in a suitable place in the event of an engine overheating, turn on the four-signal warning device, place the reflective “phosphorous triangle”, lift the hood and wait until the temperature drops completely, fill the radiator with water, make sure the hood is closed and restart the engine, then head to the nearest vehicle repair shop.