The Ministry of the Interior called on drivers to exercise caution while driving in unstable weather conditions to safely reach their destinations.
The National Center of Meteorology predicted that the weather today will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some western coastal areas and islands with the possibility of light rain, and winds light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk to the east during the day.
Due to the unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior calls on drivers to be cautious while driving.
– Ministry of Interior (@moiuae) January 3, 2023
