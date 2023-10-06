The Ministry of Interior called on workers and supervisors in entertainment places to adhere to safety and security standards for children, and to properly deal with their behavior while playing, in a way that ensures their safety and protection from the dangers they may be exposed to in these places.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Child Protection Center, has provided children and adults with the possibility of electronic and smart reporting of cases of abuse that they may be exposed to in their surroundings, as these reports are treated seriously and legal measures are taken regarding them.

The Ministry stressed that providing protection for children from all forms of risks and abuse is a priority for the Ministry of Interior, calling for reporting any incidents to which children are exposed by contacting the Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection via the hotline, the Hemayati app, or the website.

She stressed the importance of workers and supervisors in entertainment venues knowing the guidelines and mechanisms for dealing with children and their behavior at play, in addition to their knowledge of the “Wadeema” Child Rights Law in order to clarify responsibilities and duties.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed the continuation of its proactive efforts in the field of child protection in the entertainment environment, to increase awareness and knowledge about protecting children from harm and abuse and ensuring their safety, as well as the smart reporting system, which includes methods for reporting and communicating with the Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection.

She said that organizing courses and events to enhance protection for children in entertainment places comes within the partnership between the Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection and the concerned authorities, based on the interest in caring for children and raising them in a safe environment according to the best methods to enhance their well-being. It also contributes to the concerted and integrated efforts to achieve sustainable security, based on This is based on several axes, the most important of which is highlighting methods of protection for children.

The Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection confirmed that it works to provide safety and security for all children living in the country, as anyone can contact the center, such as children, parents, adults, and professionals such as teachers, doctors, nurses, and police.

The Ministry has provided several means of communication to report various incidents of children, through the smart reporting system provided by the Ministry of Interior, including the hotline at 116111, electronic reporting via the Ministry of Interior’s website for child protection www.moi-cpc.gov.ae, and e-mail 116111@moi. .gov.ae, and the “Hemayati” application, explaining that in emergency cases, you can call 999.

The Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection had previously launched a national community campaign to protect children from accidents falling from balconies under the slogan “Our children’s lives are trust.” It targets all segments of society, including citizens, residents, and their families, to enhance efforts to provide the necessary protection for children, and raise community awareness of the importance of monitoring them. Continuous, and take the necessary measures to protect them from the dangers of falling from open windows.

The campaign focused on providing support and intensifying the necessary efforts by providing educational advice and guidance to the public, on how to protect children from accidents falling from windows and balconies, and on the instructions that must be followed to avoid such accidents that endanger children’s lives. Through the campaign, a smart system will also be activated. Integrated, in cooperation with strategic partners to spread awareness and methods used to keep children safe through various social media channels.