The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the police attachés affiliated with the ministry work in cooperation with the country’s embassies and consulates around the world to provide support to citizens in the event of any emergency.

This came during a virtual awareness session entitled “Security and Safety System for Citizens Outside the Country,” organized by the Law Respect Culture Office at the Ministry of Interior, which aims to provide awareness advice and guidance to citizens outside the country before, during, and after travel.

Major Saif Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director of the Police Representation Department at the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior, said during the session that police attachés follow up on cases involving citizens outside the country with police authorities on a regular basis through coordination with embassies and police stations during investigations, and work to resolve problems amicably before they reach the court.

He advised citizens to report any emergency immediately. He also discussed the “Markhous” service launched by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which aims to inform citizens of the country outside the country of the list of countries that recognize and replace the UAE license.

For his part, the Head of the Citizens Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al Kathiri, reviewed during the session the services provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Emirati travelers, including the “Tawajudi” service, which facilitates communication with them by the country’s missions abroad in emergency and crisis situations, with the aim of assisting them and coordinating their return to the country, and the service of issuing a return document through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website or the Ministry’s smart application, in cases of lost, expired or damaged passports, in addition to allocating the number (80024) for immediate communication with the country’s embassies and consulates in emergency situations.

Al-Kuthari urged travelling citizens to review the travel advisory page on the ministry’s website, as it provides the necessary information for each travel destination, including current warnings and information on visa exemptions. He also advised them to ensure the validity of their passport, register for international health insurance, and register for the “Tawajudi” service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of its awareness campaigns, stressed the need for citizens to follow key guidelines while traveling, the most important of which is to ensure that the passport is valid for at least six months, to keep an electronic copy of the traveler’s official documents, in addition to keeping the original official documents in a safe place, and the need to choose suitable accommodation that meets security and safety requirements.

The guidelines to be followed to avoid theft and assault include avoiding going out alone, especially late at night, not exaggerating in appearance and wearing valuables that attract attention in public places, not carrying large sums of money while traveling, and instead using credit cards. To ensure the safety of UAE citizens while abroad, the Ministry urges Emirati travelers to register in “Tawajudi” through the website www.mofa.gov.ae or the smart application UAEMOFA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also provided citizens outside the country with a hotline to respond to emergency reports around the clock by calling 0097180024 in the event of any emergency. As for inquiries and applying for services, they must contact the Ministry’s call center on 0097180044444.