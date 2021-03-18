Ajman (WAM)

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, received the Marketing Committee for Expo visits at the level of the Ministry of Interior, headed by Major General Abdul Quddus Al-Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Excellence and Entrepreneurship Affairs at Dubai Police. Al-Obaidli gave a detailed explanation about Expo 2020, noting that it will witness a presentation of the most important innovations and achievements in all fields. He reviewed the marketing plan for the leadership’s visit to the exhibition, stressing the importance of the participation of police leaders and all authorities at the state level in this event for its success as it is the first event of its kind in the Middle East, adding that the completion of the Expo honors us all, and truly embodies the vision of our leadership and the aspirations of the UAE for a future based on Innovation, knowledge and openness to the world.

Al-Nuaimi confirmed that the Ajman Police General Command will be a main supporter of the Ministry of Interior’s plan to take out this event in the best possible way and achieve the desired results from its establishment. He added that the participation of Ajman Police in this huge event is an honor and a patriotic duty that is consistent with the vision of our wise leadership that holds the UAE flag high before the world.