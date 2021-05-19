The Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, confirmed that individuals can report crimes and harassment on the highway by taking video clips for documentation, and sending them to police stations across the country through the “police station in your phone” service, through the ministry’s smart application. MOIUAE, provided it is not posted on social media.

He explained that the complainant has the right to record a video and send it to the police without assuming legal responsibility for filming, even if it is without the knowledge of the other party, as it is included in the evidence evidence in the case file, and this is not considered defamation of the other party, as long as the reporter did not publish the video clip on social media. And he was satisfied with sending him to the investigation authorities.

In detail, the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, General Supervisor of the Service, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, said during his hosting of the “Ask the Interior” program, which was broadcast by the Ministry, the day before yesterday, through its social media platforms, that the service of the “Police Station is in your phone.” »The police station services are provided without the need to reach the stations, from anywhere and at any time, indicating that it is possible to report by text or by sending a video clip, picture or voice message.

He added that, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to research and create distinctive services and proactive initiatives that serve people according to the highest levels, he came up with the idea of ​​creating a service that enables the transfer of police station services to the public’s phones, instead of To be able to go to it in the crowd, in a way that enables victims to report the crime from anywhere, whether from the vehicle, home or office, and also from outside the country.

He mentioned that one of the most prominent features of the service is to alleviate the suffering of members of the public on the trip to the police station, to save effort and reduce congestion on the roads, reduce the number of visitors to police stations, reduce the carbon footprint in the environment, facilitate the arrival of the report to the concerned specialized centers, and report in all languages ​​of the world, In addition, reducing the potential health risks when moving to police stations, especially during the Corona pandemic.

He pointed to the speed of response to the reports received through the service, although they differ from one case to another, but once notified, the investigation officers at the police stations immediately search and investigate the case, and reach the perpetrators.

In response to the questions of the followers of the episode, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan confirmed that the reporter does not need his personal data, as it is registered through the ID card registered on the Ministry of Interior application, and individuals can report crimes from any emirate in the country, and amend the text of the report if desired. the amount.

The application also allows individuals to report all cases, from murder to theft and loss of identity, etc. As for traffic reports, especially in serious traffic accidents, you can call the operations number directly.

Concerning some reports that require a petition from the Public Prosecution, Tamim emphasized that there is coordination between the police and the prosecution, and it is possible to report directly through the service, while the police forces follow up on other requirements.

He pointed out an important feature of the service, which is accurately recording the report according to the reporter’s description, such as distinguishing between pickpocketing and theft reports, and then this reduces the possibility of reducing the seriousness of the problem and reducing it to a lesser level.

In response to a question about the possibility of reporting videos that affect customs, traditions and public morals on social media, Tamim confirmed that the competent authority is the Public Prosecution, indicating that the Attorney General issues orders to the competent authorities to arrest the person who committed the act, as for the Ministry of Interior service, it is dedicated For crimes against a person, company, or institution.

On dealing with reports of cybercrime, Tamim stressed that there is no communication without the occurrence of a crime, indicating that there are electronic patrols that swim in the cyberspace, search for criminals and arrest them, as part of the preventive measures implemented by the anti-cybercrime departments in the country.

In response to a question about the possibility of reporting that some mothers and fathers beat their children in commercial centers, Tamim stressed that hitting children is an uncivilized image, especially when it is in a public place, and if discipline turns into a crime then the public can intervene to prevent and report the crime, taking into account Take into account the level of the beating, and whether it would harm the child or not, as if the beating was harmful, the police could be called to give the guardian to draw attention or refer him to the prosecution if there was an injury.

Public satisfaction

The Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, confirmed that the percentage of public satisfaction with the police in the UAE exceeded 95%, indicating that this achievement would not have happened without the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister The Interior Ministry, implementing the state’s policy and its humanitarian approach, Tamim praised the cooperation of all citizens and residents with the security men, as this was reflected in the level of people’s satisfaction with the police, calling on the policeman to show the finest and highest human behavior towards others.

“The police station in your phone”

The Ministry of Interior launched its smart service “Police station in your phone”, through all the online stores of the applications, and all users of its smart application MOI-UAE can communicate and terminate reports of police stations in the country in an easy, easy and innovative way, and from their whereabouts, regardless of their geographical location, what It provides high-quality service that shortens the completion time and enhances the modernization and development process in police work.





