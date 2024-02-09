The Ministry of Interior launched a national campaign to protect children online, under the slogan “Together for a safer Internet for our children,” in conjunction with World Safe Internet Day.

She stated that the campaign aims to raise awareness among segments of society to address the challenges and risks to which children are exposed via the Internet, in addition to educating children about the challenges of the digital world, how to use the Internet safely, the negative effects of cyberbullying, and combating electronic piracy.

The Director of the Child Protection Center at the Ministry of Interior, Major Khaled Al-Kaabi, revealed to Emirates Al-Youm that children can easily and safely report crimes or incidents to which they may be exposed, through several channels, including the hotline 116111 and the smart application My Protection, stressing that the center We are fully prepared to receive any report and deal with it quickly, effectively and with complete confidentiality.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the Child Protection Center at the Ministry of Interior carries out great tasks and efforts in the field of child protection, including on the Internet, and enhancing the response to any report related to the child. The center’s smart reporting system is distinguished by being available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the child can use it to report the Any abuse he is exposed to.

Al-Kaabi stressed that the safety and security of children is a top priority, pointing out that the national campaign to protect children online, which was launched by the Ministry of Interior in conjunction with World Internet Day, comes in cooperation with strategic partners and agencies concerned with children in the government and private sectors, and the campaign’s objectives are to enhance child protection through… Internet.

The campaign, which will last for 20 days, aims to raise the level of awareness of the safe use of the Internet, and to enhance parental control of their children while they use the Internet. He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Child Protection Center, has had several initiatives to raise the level of awareness of parents in monitoring and following up on their children while they are sitting on the Internet.

He pointed out that the campaign program is diverse, and includes lectures directed at children, parents, and segments of society, and is held in shopping malls, public places, airports, schools, and others.

Al-Kaabi stressed that child protection is a shared responsibility between the family and all parties concerned with children, stressing the importance of strengthening parental control, and concerted efforts and partnerships to enhance child protection in cyberspace.

The campaign includes spreading awareness through electronic screens at airports and state ports, gas stations, ATM screens, and entertainment and tourist cities, in addition to publishing educational publications and advertisements for the campaign, and a smart reporting system for child protection through visual, audio and print broadcast channels, and social media platforms. It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior provides several means for reporting various child incidents, including the hotline at (116111), electronic reporting via the Ministry of Interior’s website for child protection (www.moi-cpc.gov.ae), and e-mail (116111@moi. gov.ae), the (Hemayati) application, and for emergency cases, call (999).