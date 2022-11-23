The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that non-commodity non-energy exports were at the bottom due to sanctions

First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said that the country’s non-commodity non-energy exports were at the bottom due to sanctions. His words lead TASS.

“What is happening is we have already pretty much landed on the bottom, in principle, understood the effects of the sanctions. Non-commodity non-energy exports crashed by 16-18 percent, and it is unlikely to fall again,” Osmakov said. According to him, this is the lower limit, which will have to start from.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade also specified that the decline in industrial production reached 3-4 percent. He added that today there is a crisis of labor shortage. “Instead of an unemployment crisis, we have a labor shortage crisis, which, in general, shows that the economy is adapting and the Russian industry is looking for new growth points in new projects,” Osmakov summed up.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that by 2030, an increase in the production of domestic electronics is expected in Russia. It is specified that the share of domestic electronics in the Russian market will reach 70 percent, and its production will increase by 17 times.